    October 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 October 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of October.

    Shaken Niyazbekov (1938-2014) is the well-known designer, painter, merited worker of arts of Kazakhstan, member of the Unions of Artists of USSR, author of the State Flag design.

    Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Leningrad Art School, Leningrad Institute named after Mukhina.

    Galymzhan Danbayev (1974) is the deputy head of the aerospace committee of the Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

    Has been serving since April 2019.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

