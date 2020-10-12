Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 12. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of October.

Shaken Niyazbekov (1938-2014) – a renowned designer, muralist, merited art worker of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Painters of the USSR, author of the design of Kazakhstan’s National Flag.

Niyazbekov worked as a painter at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy of the Kazakh SSR, head artist in Alma-Ata city, secretary of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan.

His paintings were on display at the All-Union Exhibition and Expo 67 as well as in China and India

Galymzhan Danbayev (born in 1974) – the Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute, where he studied commuting machines, complexes, systems and networks in 1998.

Throughout his career, Danbayev took up different positions at the Baikonur Cosmodrome Administration of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2017, he served as an acting deputy chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current position in April 2019.


