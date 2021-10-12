Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    12 October 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 12th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 12.

    DATES

    World Arthritis Day, referred to as WAD, is a global awareness day held every year on 12 October. WAD aims to help raise awareness in all audiences across the world of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as RMDs.

    EVENTS

    1965 – The AN-24 aircraft lands at the airport in Ust-Kamenogorsk city for the first time to serve direct flights en route Ust-Kamenogorsk and Almaty.

    1991 – The Union of the Youth of Kazakhstan is set up.

    2011 – The Declaration on a nuclear-weapon-free world is adopted following the International Forum for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World.

    2012 – By order of the Kazakh Government No.1304 Aidyn Aimbetov is granted the status of an astronaut of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2016 – The exhibition dedicated to the 1,000th anniversary of Almaty city is opened at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

    2017 – The International Turkic Academy with the Hungarian Embassy in Kazakhstan holds the photo exhibition devoted to the studied conducted by Hungarian ethnographer, professor Mihaly Hoppal.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year