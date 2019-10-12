October 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 12th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 12.

DATES

1991 – Kazakhstan establishes the Youth Union.

2000 – The International Forum For nuclear-free world held in Astana those present adopt the Nuclear-free world declaration.

2012 – By the Government decree Aidyn Aimbetov is awarded the status of the cosmonaut of Kazakhstan.

2016 – The exhibition dated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2017 – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) jointly with Hungary’s Embassy in Kazakhstan host the photo exhibition devoted to the research of the well-known Hungarian ethnographer, professor Mihály Hoppál.

2018 – The Taksai Princess Mausoleum opens in West Kazakhstan.