Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2019, 07:00
October 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 12th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 12.

DATES

1991 – Kazakhstan establishes the Youth Union.

2000 – The International Forum For nuclear-free world held in Astana those present adopt the Nuclear-free world declaration.

2012 – By the Government decree Aidyn Aimbetov is awarded the status of the cosmonaut of Kazakhstan.

2016 – The exhibition dated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2017 – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) jointly with Hungary’s Embassy in Kazakhstan host the photo exhibition devoted to the research of the well-known Hungarian ethnographer, professor Mihály Hoppál.

2018 – The Taksai Princess Mausoleum opens in West Kazakhstan.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev