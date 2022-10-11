October 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of October.

NAMES

Rollan Seisenbayev (1946) – President of the Abai International Club, writer, academician of the World Academy of Arts. The Semey city native graduated from the Semipalatinsk Technological Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry, the Moscow Literature Institute.

Throughout his career, Seisenbayev worked as an executive secretary for Kazakh literature of the USSR Union of Writers, founded the Fund «Children – nuclear-test victims», ran the World of Abai program on Qazaqstan TV channel. He also worked as an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. He has also penned novels as well as a number of plays.

Yermek Sagimbayev (1967) – Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, National Security Lieutenant General.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

In 2021 and 2022, he served as the head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

Lyazzat Tanysbay (1973) – Chairwoman of the Board of Republican TV and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Technical University, the Almaty International Journalism Institute.

Throughout her career, she took up different positions including at the TV and Radio of Kazakhstan Corporation, Khabar Agency, press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. Between 2011 and 2012, she worked as a vice-minister of communications and information of Kazakhstan.

Aibat Ilyassov (1982) – vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.

Azamat Kaldybekov (1984) – the Governor of Alatau district of Almaty city.

Born in the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in international law in 2006, gained a master’s degree in international law at the same university in 2008, and Duke University (North Carolina, USA), LL.M (2013).



