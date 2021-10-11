Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 11. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 October 2021, 08:00
October 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of October.

NAMES

photo

Rollan Seissenbayev (1946) is the president of the Abai International Club, writer, academician of the World Academy of Arts. Born in Semey is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk Technology Institute of Meat and Milk Industry, Moscow Literature Institute.

photo


Yermek Sagimbayev (1967) is the head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Polyetchnic Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been serving since August this year.

photo


Lyazzat Tanysbai (1973) is the CEO at Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation JSC.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State technical Unievsrity, Almaty Institute of International Journalism.

Has been acting since April 2019.

photo


Arystan Kabikenov (1980) is the deputy head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Dzhezkazgan is the graduate of the Baikonur University, KIMEP, The University of Nottingham.

Has been appointed to the post last February.

photo


Azamat Kaldybekov (1984) is the mayor of Alatau district of Almaty city.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Duke University.

Has been working since January 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana