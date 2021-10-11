October 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of October.

NAMES

(1946) is the president of the Abai International Club, writer, academician of the World Academy of Arts. Born in Semey is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk Technology Institute of Meat and Milk Industry, Moscow Literature Institute.

Yermek Sagimbayev (1967) is the head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Polyetchnic Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been serving since August this year.

Lyazzat Tanysbai (1973) is the CEO at Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation JSC.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State technical Unievsrity, Almaty Institute of International Journalism.

Has been acting since April 2019.

Arystan Kabikenov (1980) is the deputy head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Dzhezkazgan is the graduate of the Baikonur University, KIMEP, The University of Nottingham.

Has been appointed to the post last February.

Azamat Kaldybekov (1984) is the mayor of Alatau district of Almaty city.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Duke University.

Has been working since January 2020.