October 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of October.

– the President of the Abai International Club, writer, academician of the World Academy of Arts. The Semey city native graduated from the Semipalatinsk Technological Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry, the Moscow Literature Institute.

Throughout his career, Seisenbayev worked as an executive secretary for Kazakh literature of the USSR Union of Writers, founded the Fund «Children – nuclear-test victims», ran the World of Abai program on Qazaqstan TV channel. He also worked as an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. He has also penned novels as well as a number of plays.

– the Chairwoman of the Board of Republican TV and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Technical University, the Almaty International Journalism Institute.

Throughout her career, she took up different positions including at the TV and Radio of Kazakhstan Corporation, Khabar Agency, press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. Between 2011 and 2012, she worked as a vice-minister of communications and information of Kazakhstan.

– the deputy head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Born in the city of Dzhezkazgan, he graduated from the Baikonurov Dzhezkazgan University, majoring economics, KIMEP University, where he studied finance and accounting, and operational management, the Baikonurov Dzhezkazgan University, majoring in jurisprudence, the University of Nottingham, where he earned his master’s degree in public administration.

He took up different positions at the departments of the Ministry of Finance, worked as a chief expert and head of the macroeconomic analysis and program monitoring department of the Prime Minister’s Office, inspector- head of economic policy monitoring sector of the social and economic monitoring department of the Presidential Office, and so on. Between 2015 and 2016, he served as a deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office. In 2018 and 2019, he was a Vice-Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

– the Governor of Alatau district of Almaty city.

Born in the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in international law in 2006, gained a master’s degree in international law at the same university in 2008, and Duke University (North Carolina, USA), LL.M (2013).