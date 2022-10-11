October 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 11th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 11.

DATES

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

EVENTS

1961 – The first underground nuclear explosion takes place at the Semipalatinsk Polygon.

1997 – Kazakhstan adopts the Strategic Program Kazakhstan 2030 of great historic and political significance. The program includes the priority long-term goals such as national security, domestic stability and society consolidation, economic growth based on a developed market economy with a high rate of foreign investment, health, education and welfare of Kazakhstanis, and others.

2011 – Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue awards Kazakhstani children – winners of the painting and essay competition World without nuclear weapons.

2016 – The exhibition devoted to the 1,000th of Almaty city opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, where the First President-Elbasy Fund’s unique project «Unknown Kazakhstan» is presented aimed to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstan is elected a member of the Administrative Council for 4 years by a vote at the 26th Congress of the Universal Postal Union.

2019 – Moscow city plays host to the 8th international scientific conference devoted to the 150th birth anniversary of the musicologist, ethnographer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan Aleksandr Zatayevich.

2019 – Aktau city holds the opening of the museum of the people’s writer, prominent statesman and public figure Abish Kekilbaiuly.



