October 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 11th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 11.

EVENTS

1961 – The first underground nuclear explosion is conducted at the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing ground.

1994 – Kazakhtelecom National Company is founded in Kazakhstan as a result of the merger of 36 regional telecommunication enterprises of the Communications Ministry of Kazakhstan.

1997 – Kazakhstan 2030 strategic programme of great historic and political significance is adopted in Kazakhstan.

2011 – Mayor of Nagasaki Tomihisa Taue awards Kazakhstani children – winners of the drawing and essay competition World without nuclear weapons.

2016 – The exhibition devoted to the 1,000th of Almaty city opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. The unique project «Unknown Kazakhstan» by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy opened there is purposed to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstan is elected a member of the Administrative Council for four years at the 26th Congress of the Universal Postal Union.

2018 – The country’s first inclusive children’s football club Ansau is presented at the Kairat FC Academy named after Segizbayev.

2018 – Kazakhstan issues a special stamp dated to the 15th anniversary of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Moscow city hosts the 8th international scientific conference, devoted to the 150th anniversary of the ethnographer and people’s artist of Kazakhstan, Aleksandr Zatayevich.