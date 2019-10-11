October 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 11th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 11.

1961 – First underground nuclear explosion is conducted at the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site (First ground testing of nuclear bombs in the USSR is carried out at the Semipalatinsk polygon on August 29, 1949).

1994 – Kazakhtelecom National Joint-Stock Company is established in Kazakhstan as a result of merging of 36 regional telecommunication enterprises.

1997 – Kazakhstan-2030 Strategic Programme is adopted. The document outlines log-term priority goals of the country’s development, such as national security; political stability and consolidation of society; healthcare, education and wellbeing of Kazakhstani citizens; energy resources; infrastructure, in particular, transport and communications; professional state.

2016 – An exhibition dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty is unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Almaty.

2016 – At the 26th Congress of the World Postal Union, Kazakhstan is elected into the membership of the Administrative Council.

2017 – Kazakhstan becomes the first CIS country to enter into an agreement with Saudi Arabia on extradition of criminals.