October 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

NAMES

Alimzhan Kurtayev (1958) – Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.









Nurlan Akshanov (1976) – Deputy CEO of Otbasy Bank of Kazakhstan









Galymzhan Yeleuov (1978) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.









Malik Olzhabekov (1986) – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.









Chingis Agzhanbayev (1989) – ethics commissioner at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.



