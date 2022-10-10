Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 October 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

    NAMES

    Alimzhan Kurtayev (1958) – Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.



    Nurlan Akshanov (1976) – Deputy CEO of Otbasy Bank of Kazakhstan



    Galymzhan Yeleuov (1978) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.



    Malik Olzhabekov (1986) – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.



    Chingis Agzhanbayev (1989) – ethics commissioner at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.


    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks