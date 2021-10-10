October 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

NAMES

(1958) is the deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Zhambyl Hydro-melioration and Engineering Institute.

Has been serving since June 2017.

Nurlan Aldiyarov (1969) is the commander of troops of the West regional command is the graduate of the Kyiv Frunze Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy, national Defense University.

Has been acting since May 2019.

Kanybek Zhumashev (1970) is the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

Born in Guryev region is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Yessenov Aktau State University.

Has been working since May this year.

Nurlan Akshanov (1976) is the deputy CEO of Otbasy Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Saken Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University.

Prior acted as the deputy CEO at Kazakhstan’s House Construction Savings Bank in 2018-2020.

Has been serving since last December.



Galymzhan Yeleuov (1978) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakh State Law Academy, Business School at Nazarbayev University.

Malik Olzhabekov (1986) is the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the KIMEP University, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the sport this September.

Chingiz Agzhanbayev (1989) is the ethics commissioner at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade, Karaganda Economic University.

Has been serving since last September.