October 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

Alimzhan Kurtayev (born in 1958) – the deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Zhambyl Hydrotechnical and Construction Institute in 1980.

He began his career as a teacher at the Kazyl-Orda branch of the Zhambyl Hydrotechnical and Construction Institute in 1980. He worked in the bodies of interior affairs of the Kazakh SSR in Shymkent city, pursued an academic career, served as a mayor of Arys city, deputy governor and head of the migration and demographics department of South Kazakhstan region. Between 2016 and 2017, he acted as the first deputy chairman of the South Kazakhstan branch of the Nur Otan part.

He has been holding his current post since June 2017.

Kanybek Zhumashev (born in 1970) – the deputy governor of Mangistau region.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University to be a teacher of chemistry in 1992, the Yessenov Aktau State University, majoring in economics in 2006.

Throughout his career, he served as an advisor to the governor of Mangistau region, deputy director, director of the education office of Mangistau region, deputy governor of the region, first deputy of the Mangistau regional branch of the people’s democratic party Nur Otan, advisor to the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan party.

Nurlan Akshanov (born in 1976) – a deputy chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s House Construction Savings Bank.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, where he studied economics and management in agro-business in 1999.

He took up several positions in different Kazakh banks including the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazkommertsbank, ATF Bank as well as worked at UniCredit and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Damu.

He has been the deputy chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s House Construction Savings Bank since 2018.



