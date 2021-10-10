October 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 10th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 10.

EVENTS

1939 – Ulytau district is established. Currently it stretches over 12,000 ha.

1997 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address «Prosperity, security and improvement of welfare of all Kazakhstanis». It is a long-term strategy on Kazakhstan's development based on the world and the country's own practice.

1999 – The elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan take place.

2000 – The Eurasian Economic Community consisting of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan is set up.

2011 – The monument to great Kazybek biy unveils in Karaganda.

2013 – An official opening of the anniversary exhibition of Kazakh artist Aubakir Ismailov is held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as part of the 192nd session of the UNESCO Executive Committee.

2016 – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia set up an international association of Trans-Caspian international Transport Route.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak is recognized as the most popular ski resort in CIS.

2019 – The International Figure Skating Competition Series Denis Ten Memorial Challenge for the first time kicks off in Almaty.