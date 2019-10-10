Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 10th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 10.

NAMES

1997 – The Head of State delivered his State-of-the-Nation Address themed Welfare, Security and Welfare Gain referred lately to as Kazakhstan 2030.

2003 – KazPost issued picture postage stamps World religions. Houses of worship.

2011 – A monument to great Kazakh thinker Kazybek Biy unveils in Karaganda.

2013 – An official opening of the anniversary exhibition of people’s artist of Kazakhstan Aubakir Ismailov takes place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2014 – Two Kazakh officers of Kazbat peacekeeping battalion leave for Western Sahara as the UN Observation Mission.

2016 – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia establish the international association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

2016 – King Abdullah II of Jordan is the first laureate of the prize of the President of Kazakhstan for the nuclear-free world and global security.

2017 – Shymbulak is the most popular ski resort in the CIS.

2018 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the pontifical council of Vatican the first prize For contributions to the interfaith dialogue.

