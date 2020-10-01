October 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of October.

Spandiyar Kobeev (1878-1956) – a Kazakh writer, critical realist in Kazakh literature of the 20th century, public figure, merited teacher of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Turgay region (now Kostanay region), he studied at the Kazakh-Russian school established by Ybyrai Altynsarin, completed primary school teacher courses in Kostanay. She taught the Russian language and literature to Kazakh children.













Ilyas Omarov (1912-1970) was a Kazakh statesman, deputy chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh SSR, Kazakh Culture Minister.

Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Central Asian Institute of Planned Economy, the Academy of Social Sciences under the CPSU Central Committee.













Orazak Ismagulov (born in 1930) – the first Kazakh anthropologist, research of the genetic makeup of Kazakhs. Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Mendygarinsk Pedagogical Institute, the Kazakh State University, majoring in history.

Tuleutay Suleimenov (born in 1941) – a Kazakh statesman, who served as the first foreign minister of independent Kazakhstan, diplomat.

Born in the city of Semipalatinsk, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, the Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry in 1980.

Askar Myrzakhmetov (born in 1962) – a Kazakh statesman. Born in the city of Chimkent, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute to be a zootechnician in 1984.





















Galym Shoikin (born in 1977) – a deputy chairman of the Committee on the development of interethnic relations of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. Born in Kokshetau region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University in 2000, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in 2003, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan in 2004.

