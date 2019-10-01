Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 1. Today's Birthdays

Alzhanova Raushan
1 October 2019, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of October.

NAMES

Spandiyar Kobeyev – (1878-1956) Kazakh Soviet writer, representative of critical realism in Kazakh literature of XX century, public figure, honored teacher of the Kazakh SSR, initiator of new schools in rural areas. He was born in Turgai region 141 years ago.

Ilyas Omarov - (1912-1970) a Kazakh statesman, deputy chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of the Kazakh SSR, Minister of Culture of the Kazakh SSR (1967-1970). He was born in Turgai region 107 years ago.

Tuleutay Suleimenov - a statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, first Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diplomat. He was born in Semipalatinsk 78 years ago. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute (1967), the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR (1980).

Askar Myrzakhmetov (1962) – Mayor of Zhambyl region. He was born in the city of Chimkent 57 years ago.

Baurzhan Mamytaliyev (1975) - deputy Governor of the city of Shymkent. He was born 44 years ago.

Galym Shoikin (1977) - head of the department of internal policy of Akmola region. He was born in Kokchetav region 42 years ago. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.
