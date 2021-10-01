October 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 1.

DATES

Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan

The International Day of Older Persons was instituted at the 45th session of the UN General Assembly in 1990.The Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan is marked on the same day it is commemorated globally.

World Vegetarian Day

The World Vegetarian Day has been observed around the planet on October 1 since 1978.

EVENTS

1718 - Semipalatinsk (now – Semey) is founded in what now is East Kazakhstan region. Semipalatinsk region is unveiled solemnly on October 1, 1854. In 1997, Semipalatinsk region becomes a part of East Kazakhstan region.

1791 – Zyryanovskoye village is established. In 2019 it is renamed into Altai.

1921 – Qazaq Radiosy airs for the first time from then-capital of Kazakhstan, Orenburg. Today 90% of Kazakhstanis listen to Qazaq Radiosy on a daily basis.

1932 – A pedagogic institute is established in Uralsk. In 2003 it is given the name of Makhambet Utemissov.

1998 – The Republican Young Talents Festival «Shabyt» takes place for the first time in Astana city (now – Nur-Sultan).

2011 – Kazakhstan’s delegation presents its bid to host the Almaty World Winter Universiade 2017 at the FISU Headquarters in Brussels. An official decision on organization of the Universiade in Kazakhstan is made in Brussels on November 29, 2011. The XXVIII World Winter Universiade is successfully held in Almaty city from January 29 to February 8, 2017.

2013 – Following the International Conference on Green Bridge partnership program and the Astana EXPO-2017 Specialized Exhibition held in Nur-Sultan, eightcountries – Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia, Germany, and Montenegro ink the Charter of Cooperation under the Green Bridge partnership program.

2015 – Renowned Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov’s star is lit at the Alley of Stars in Almaty city. The star is designed by well-known sculptor Nurken Daukenov.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opens doors in Klagenfurt in the federal state of Carinthia in Austria.

2019 – An influential business publication Asiamoney honors the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) with an award «Overall BRI project or initiative of the year in Central and Eastern Europe and Central and West Asia region.

2020 – First-ever in Kazakhstan Yaskawa Motoman industrial robot is launched in Kentau.