October 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 1.

DATES

Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan

The Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan is marked on the same day it is commemorated globally. The International Day of Older Persons was instituted at the 45th session of the UN General Assembly in 1990.

World Vegetarian Day

The World Vegetarian Day has been observed around the planet on October 1 since 1978.

EVENTS

1718 - Semipalatinsk (now – Semei) is established in what now is eastern Kazakhstan. Semipalatinsk region is unveiled on October 1, 1854. In 1997, Semipalatinsk region becomes a part of East Kazakhstan region.

1791 – Zyryanovskoy village is established. In 2019 it is renamed into Altai.

1921 – The Kazakh Radio airs for the first time from then-capital of Kazakhstan, Orenburg. Today 90% of Kazakhstanis listen to Kazakh Radiosy daily.

2011 – A delegation from Kazakhstan presents its bid to host the Almaty World Winter Universiade 2017 at the FISU Headquarters in Brussels. An official decision on organization of the Universiade in Kazakhstan is taken in Brussels on November 29, 2011. The XXVIII World Winter Universiade is successfully held in Almaty city from January 29 to February 8, 2017.

2013 – Following the International Conference on Green Bridge partnership program and the Astana EXPO-2017 Specialized Exhibition held in Nur-Sultan, 8 countries – Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia, Germany and Montenegro sign the Charter of Cooperation under the Green Bridge partnership program.

The Green Bridge partnership program is the international cooperation programme which ensures ‘green’ economic growth via the transfer of technologies, exchange of knowledge and ensuring financial support for the support of investment projects in the Central Asian region.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opens doors in Klagenfurt, federal state of Carinthia, Austria.

2019 – Asiamoney, an influential business publication, honors the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) with an award «Overall BRI project or initiative of the year in Central and Eastern Europe and Central and West Asia region.



