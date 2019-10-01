October 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 1.

2009 – Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute was admitted to the Association of Educational and Scientific Institutions «Siberian Open University». The first consortium of universities in Siberia unites the intellectual resources of the region’s higher education and aims at establishment of a common scientific-educational space based on modern telecommunications and distance learning technologies.

2011 – A delegation of Kazakhstan presented the «Bid Book» for organization of the Almaty World Winter Universiade 2017 at the FISU Headquarters in Brussels. An official decision on organization of the Universiade in Kazakhstan was taken in Brussels on November 29, 2011. The XXVIII World Winter Universiade was successfully held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017.

2013 – Following the International Conference on Green Bridge partnership programme and the Astana EXPO-2017 Specialized Exhibition held in Nur-Sultan, 8 countries – Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia, Germany and Montenegro signed the Charter of Cooperation under the Green Bridge partnership programme. The Green Bridge partnership programme is the international cooperation programme which ensures ‘green’ economic growth via the transfer of technologies, exchange of knowledge and ensuring financial support for the support of investment projects in the Central Asian region.

2015 – General Secretariat of the TURKSOY together with the Mayor’s Office of Bursa (Turkey) released a collection of reports of the International Forum «Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World and Museums». The collection includes information about the museums of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Gagauzia (Moldova), Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Sakha (Yakutia), Tyva, Khakassia, Crimea and Tajikistan.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Klagenfurt, federal state of Carinthia, Austria.