Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Occasional showers with thunderstorms forecast for N Kazakhstan

    3 May 2021, 09:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 3, Monday. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected in the north, northwest, and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Mercury will dip as well as 5°C in Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorm may hit North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

    Wind is predicted to strengthen up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Zhabmyl, and Almaty regions. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

    Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.

    Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region