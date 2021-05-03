Occasional showers with thunderstorms forecast for N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 3, Monday. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected in the north, northwest, and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will dip as well as 5°C in Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm may hit North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

Wind is predicted to strengthen up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Zhabmyl, and Almaty regions. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.

Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.