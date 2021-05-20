Go to the main site
    Occasional showers with thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan May 20

    20 May 2021, 08:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 20. Parts of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, hail, and squall. Only the southwest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Aktobe regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall is likely to hit North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in parts of Mangistau region.

    Fervent heat is forecast to grip West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

