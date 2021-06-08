Go to the main site
    Occasional showers with thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan June 8

    8 June 2021, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Mangistau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in parts of Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

    Squall is forecast for West Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

    North Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy conditions.

    Fervent heat will torment residents of Zhambyl region.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
