Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Occasional showers to douse some regions of Kazakhstan June 11

    11 June 2021, 07:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms is expected in Kazakhstan on Friday, June 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Gusty wind will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach 25 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Some regions will see dust storms, they are forecast to blanket Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

    Squall may hit Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Only North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.

    Most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will observe high fire hazard.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region