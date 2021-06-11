Occasional showers to douse some regions of Kazakhstan June 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms is expected in Kazakhstan on Friday, June 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusty wind will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach 25 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Some regions will see dust storms, they are forecast to blanket Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

Squall may hit Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Only North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.

Most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will observe high fire hazard.



