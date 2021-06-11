Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Occasional showers to douse some regions of Kazakhstan June 11

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2021, 07:12
Occasional showers to douse some regions of Kazakhstan June 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms is expected in Kazakhstan on Friday, June 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusty wind will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach 25 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Some regions will see dust storms, they are forecast to blanket Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

Squall may hit Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Only North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.

Most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will observe high fire hazard.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty