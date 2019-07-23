Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan on July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by showers with thunderstorms is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is forecast only for the south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predictthat chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan,Pavlodar, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Winds gusting upto 15-20 mps will hit Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan,Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanayregions.

Fog will blanketparts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions atnight and early in the morning.

Fervent heatwill scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Mangistau, and WestKazakhstan regions.

High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts ofKaraganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.