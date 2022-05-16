Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan midweek

    16 May 2022, 11:29

    NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse Kazakhstan on 17-19 May 2022, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone shifting from the area of the Kara Sea will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in the next three days. Occasional showers are set to douse most regions of the country.

    Rains are expected in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan on 18-19 May. Torrential showers are likely to douse northern Kazakhstan on 19 May.

    Meteorologists predict that thunderstorms, hail, stiff wind and dust storms are also in store for some parts of the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region