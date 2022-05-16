Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan midweek

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2022, 11:29
NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse Kazakhstan on 17-19 May 2022, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

An anticyclone shifting from the area of the Kara Sea will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in the next three days. Occasional showers are set to douse most regions of the country.

Rains are expected in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan on 18-19 May. Torrential showers are likely to douse northern Kazakhstan on 19 May.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorms, hail, stiff wind and dust storms are also in store for some parts of the country.


