Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan June 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast in the west, east, and southeast of Kazakhstan. Other areas will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in some areas in Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda and south of Kostanay regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.