Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Occasional showers to douse Kazakh June 3

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2020, 07:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Gusty wind, dust storms, and patches of fog are expected in some parts of the country as well.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Atyrau region.

Parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will linger in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, south of Mangistau, Karaganda Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, and south of Aktobe regions.


