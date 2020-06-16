Go to the main site
    Occasional showers predicted for some parts of Kazakhstan

    16 June 2020, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers with thunderstorms is set to persist in the northeast, east and southeast of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Hail may hit parts of Karaganda region.

    Scorching heat will linger in Almaty, Atyrau, and south of Mangistau region.

    High fire hazard is forecast for Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, most of Aktobe, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, south of West Kazakhstan regions.

