    Occasional showers predicted for some parts of Kazakhstan June 12

    12 June 2021, 09:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in northern and central Kazakhstan on Saturday, June 12. Inclement weather is forecast for other parts of the country – occasional showers with thunderstorms are predicted, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will whip through Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions. 15-20 mps wind is to blow in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Squall may hit East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket portions of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

