Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2021, 07:11
Occasional showers in store for parts of Kazakhstan Apr 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast in some parts of Kazakhstan on Thursday, April 29, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation is expected only in the west, south, and southeast of Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

Fog will blanket portions of Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

Earlier it was reported that storm alert had been issued in seven regions of Kazakhstan.


