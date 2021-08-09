Occasional showers, hail and thunderstorms in store for parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the north, east, southeast and center of Kazakhstan. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected in northern and northeastern Kazakhstan. Hail and squall are also in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is predicted for Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

It may hail in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in parts on Pavlodar region.

Scorching temperatures will grip Atyrau, south of Mangistau and parts of West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.