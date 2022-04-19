Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Occasional showers, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan 19 Apr

    19 April 2022, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 19 April. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind may strengthen up to 23-25 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, north and center of Aktobe, and center of Pavlodar regions.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that six regions of the country had been put of storm alert.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region