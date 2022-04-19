Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Occasional showers, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan 19 Apr

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 April 2022, 07:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 19 April. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind may strengthen up to 23-25 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

High fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, north and center of Aktobe, and center of Pavlodar regions.

Earlier Kazinform reported that six regions of the country had been put of storm alert.


