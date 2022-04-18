Occasional showers forecast for parts of Kazakhstan 18 Apr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse southern, central, and northern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms, squall, and dust storm are expected in the south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region.

Fog will blanket west of Atyrau, Kostanay, and center of Aktobe.

Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.

Chances of squall and dust storm will be high in Turkestan region.



