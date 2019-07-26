Go to the main site
    Occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

    26 July 2019, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. According to meteorologists, rains will douse the greater part of the country, whereas only the south will enjoy fair weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, squall, hail, and fog are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Squall mayhit Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Mangistau,Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, EastKazakhstan, Atyrau, and Karaganda will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

    Chances ofhail will be high in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches offog will be observed in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstanregions.

    Extreme heatwill linger in Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, WestKazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    High firehazard is still in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty,parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

