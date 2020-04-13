Go to the main site
    Occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan on April 13

    13 April 2020, 07:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast in the south, southeast and northwest of Kazakhstan on Monday, April 13. Fog, thunderstorms, gusty wind, dust storm, hail, and blizzard are expected in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that blizzard may hit parts of Aktobe region.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Dust storm will pound Atyrau region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.

    Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

