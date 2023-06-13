Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 07:35
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, June 13, occasional rains and thunderstorms, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

The country’s southwest, east and south are forecast to enjoy clear weather though high wind, dust storms, squalls and hail are expected locally.

Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions are predicted to brace today for swelter. Scorching weather is also expected to grip Atyrau region.

Fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions.


