Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 December 2019, 17:16
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM New Zealand police said on Monday that one of those injured during the eruption of a volcano visited by tourists earlier this month died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the official death toll to 17 while two remain missing.

«Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night, police were advised of the death shortly before 11 pm,» Reuters quoted Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims as saying in a statement, WAM reports.

White Island, also known as Whakaari, erupted 9th December while 47 people were visiting the volcano. The active volcano off the east coast of the country's North Island had become a popular tourist destination in recent years, receiving more than 10,000 visitors annually.

Environment   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023