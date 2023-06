Nurumzhanov to head Kazteleradio JSC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Askar Nurumzhanov was appointed as CEO at Kazteleradio JSC, the company's official website reads.

Born in 1972 in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, International Business Academy, International Business School.

Prior to the appointment has been acting as the 1st deputy chairman of the executive board, Qazaqstan Republican TV and Radio Company JSC.