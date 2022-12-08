Nurtore Zhussip becomes Chair of Senate’s Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Senate deputy Nurtore Zhussip has been appointed as the Chair of the Committee for sociocultural development and science, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born on April 29, 1961, Nurtore Zhussip graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University majoring in Journalism.

He worked as a journalist and editor in many prestigious Kazakhstani newspapers, namely Egemen Qazaqstan, Zhas Alash, Aq Zhol, and Astana Khabary. Since 2008 and to present he has been the editor-in-chief of AIQYN weekly newspaper.

In August 2019 he joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament as its deputy in line with the presidential decree.





Photo: senate.parlam.kz