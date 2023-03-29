Go to the main site
    Nurtay Sabilyanov is Chairman of Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development

    29 March 2023, 14:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurtay Sabilyanov has been elected the Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His candidacy was backed by the Majilismen at the chamber’s plenary session.

    From 2004 to 2021, Nurtay Sabilyanov was the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the III, IV and VI convocations, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget, and Chairman of the Committee for Finance and Budget, Chairman of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Elections Majilis Kazakhstan
