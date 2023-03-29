Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurtay Sabilyanov is Chairman of Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 14:20
Nurtay Sabilyanov is Chairman of Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development Photo: aigak.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurtay Sabilyanov has been elected the Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His candidacy was backed by the Majilismen at the chamber’s plenary session.

From 2004 to 2021, Nurtay Sabilyanov was the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the III, IV and VI convocations, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget, and Chairman of the Committee for Finance and Budget, Chairman of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.


