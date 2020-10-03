Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev wishes Donald Trump speedy recovery

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 October 2020, 16:09
Nursultan Nazarbayev wishes Donald Trump speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has wished quick recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 earlier this week, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

In his telegram the First President of Kazakhstan said he was saddened by the news of the positive result of the COVID-19 test of the U.S. President and the First Lady and expressed confidence that they would overcome any difficulties.

«I wish you quick recovery from the disease and expect to see you return to your responsible post for the sake of prosperity of the people of the United States,» the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed he was adamant the world would defeat the coronavirus pandemic and return to the path of development.

Earlier it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trumphad tested positive for the coronavirus infection. President Trump confirmed the news via his official Twitter account.

Earlier President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Donald Trump quick recovery.


