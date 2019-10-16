Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomes participants of World Cancer Leader’s Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the participants of the World Cancer Leader’s Summit in Nur- Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The welcome speech of Elbasy was read by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.

«Ladies and gentlemen! I welcome you to the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in the capital of Kazakhstan. At all times the most valuable asset of man was health. At the same time, environmental degradation, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet have led to an increase in the burden of chronic diseases including cancer. Kazakhstan is actively responding to these global trends», the statement of Elbasy noted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that in 2018 on his behalf the Comprehensive Plan for the fight against cancer until 2022 was approved. This year Kazakhstan has started the construction of the National Cancer Center.

According to his words, oncological diseases are much easier to treat if they are detected in early stages. He added that one year before 194 countries unanimously adopted the WHO Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. The Astana Declaration called on world leaders to strengthen the role of PHC in achieving universal health coverage and preserving people's health. Primary Health Care provides quality prevention, early detection and effective treatment of most diseases including cancer.

«Public health is a key foundation for sustainable development and increased prosperity.

I express my gratitude to everyone for their active participation in the Summit; I wish you success and fruitful work!» the statement read.

As Kazinform previously reported, the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit is being held in the city of Nur-Sultan. The summit is attended by over 350 delegates from more than 70 countries across the world.