Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomes participants of World Cancer Leader’s Summit

    16 October 2019, 11:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the participants of the World Cancer Leader’s Summit in Nur- Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The welcome speech of Elbasy was read by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.

    «Ladies and gentlemen! I welcome you to the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in the capital of Kazakhstan. At all times the most valuable asset of man was health. At the same time, environmental degradation, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet have led to an increase in the burden of chronic diseases including cancer. Kazakhstan is actively responding to these global trends», the statement of Elbasy noted.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that in 2018 on his behalf the Comprehensive Plan for the fight against cancer until 2022 was approved. This year Kazakhstan has started the construction of the National Cancer Center.

    According to his words, oncological diseases are much easier to treat if they are detected in early stages. He added that one year before 194 countries unanimously adopted the WHO Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. The Astana Declaration called on world leaders to strengthen the role of PHC in achieving universal health coverage and preserving people's health. Primary Health Care provides quality prevention, early detection and effective treatment of most diseases including cancer.

    «Public health is a key foundation for sustainable development and increased prosperity.

    I express my gratitude to everyone for their active participation in the Summit; I wish you success and fruitful work!» the statement read.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit is being held in the city of Nur-Sultan. The summit is attended by over 350 delegates from more than 70 countries across the world.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy