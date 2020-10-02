Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev votes in Nur Otan primaries

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 October 2020, 12:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party and Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has cast his vote in an online voting within the framework of the ongoing primaries of the Kazakhstan’s ruling party, Kazinform reports.

According to Elbasy’s spokesperson Aidos Ukibai, the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, closely follows the process of primaries and public debate of its participants.

According to Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that a lot of constructive proposals had already been put forward and the party should take them into account. He also urged the party members to actively participate in the voting process.

The Nur Otan Party revealed that over 300,000 members of the party had already voted for the candidates who will represent them in the 2021 election for the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis. According to nurotan.kz, they cast their votes via the special online system called Primaries.

