Nursultan Nazarbayev votes at early parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voted in the early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports.

«Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at the polling station №393 in Astana,» his press secretary Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

The elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan. According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.